Self-styled roadside Indian dentist Gurdeep Singh holds a pack of artificial teeth at his clinic near a busy street in Amritsar, India, Apr. 10, 2018. Issued May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Gurdeep Singh was a boy of around 12 years of age when he began working with his late father, a roadside dentist.

Fast-forward 45 years to Tuesday, when he was tending to his own patients at his stall - decorated with the Punjabi words for "the one who makes teeth" - on the streets of Amritsar in Punjab, near the Indian border with Pakistan.