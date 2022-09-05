A former FARC guerrilla a replica of one of the camps they set up in the jungle when they were under arms, on August 20, 2022 at the ETCR Jaime Pardo Leal in Guaviare (Colombia). EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

A soldier from the 22nd Jungle Brigade cultivates native plants and trees to reforest, on August 20, 2022 in the department of Guaviare (Colombia). EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

Both in Colombia and abroad, Guaviare is infamous for deforestation and violence, but the southern-central department is fighting to preserve its biodiversity with innovative projects that show that it is possible to survive without cutting down the Amazon rainforest.

“We have worked very hard to convince someone from the other side of the world that there is no more war here, that this is a safe place (...) We get a lot of negative exposure, instead of positive visibility,” the founder of the ‘Eco-meadow Lodge,’ Ricardo Alexis Miño, complains.