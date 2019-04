Khawla, a nine-year-old girl who lost her left leg in a mine explosion, walks down the stairs of her family house in Raqqa city, northeastern Syria, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED MARDNLI

Omar (C), a 10-year-old boy who lost his legs in a mine explosion, sits with is friends at his school in Raqqa city, northeastern Syria, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED MARDNLI

Omar was playing with his friends among the rubble of ravaged buildings in the Syrian city of Raqqa when a stroke of misfortune led him to step on one of the thousands of mines the Islamic State terror organization left behind as its fled its former self-proclaimed capital.

He lost both legs.