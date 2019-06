A Syrian refugee who arrived in the Netherlands in 2016 has plastered the walls, furniture and ceiling of his small room with colorful and bright words in Dutch, which became his method to master the language.

"When I see a new word I search for it online and then I work with it: I paint it in colors, I decorate it with pretty calligraphy and that way I then remember it," 30-year-old Hassan Fakhane told Efe Wednesday.