Wasan Ketsuwan, aka Mark Malaithong, a Thai street vendor dresses up as Spiderman sells garland flowers to motorists on a highway in Tha Yang district, Phetchaburi province, Thailand, Sep. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Boonsong Ketsuwan, a Thai street vendor dresses up as US Superhero character Ironman sells garland flowers to motorist on a highway in Tha Yang district, Phetchaburi province, Thailand, Sep. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

With their powers combined, Wasan Ketsuwan and his brother Boonsong Ketsuwan are becoming well-known superheroes of Thailand’s Phetchaburi province, southwest of Bangkok.

Dressed as Superman and Ironman, and sometimes other characters such as Batman and Santa Claus, the pair was on Tuesday selling flower garlands (phuang malai) to drivers to hang from their rear-view mirrors for good luck and a safe journey.