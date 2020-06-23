A photograph taken on 11 June 2020, showing indigenous women who make tortillas by hand in the southern Mexican town of Teopisca (issued on 22 June 2020). EFE-EPA / Carlos Lopez

The women of Teopisca, a town in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, are keeping alive ancestral Maya gastronomy by preparing tortillas and tostadas made of colored corn using as a raw material native grains and vegetables of the region.

Masters of their trade, the majority of the town's women devote themselves exclusively to this task saying that the preparation process "is very simple," and thanks to their expertise they can create these tasty morsels ranging in color from white to green, but including yellows, purples and coffee-browns.