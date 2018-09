Photograph provided Sept. 12 showing a view of the Church of the Immaculate Virgin (r) and the pier in Mompox, Colombia, Sept 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Gomi

Photograph provided Sept. 12 showing a flock of birds near the Pijiño wetlands in Mompox, Colombia, Sept 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Gomi

Photograph provided Sept. 12 showing a herd of cows at the shores of the Pijiño wetlands in Mompox, Colombia, Sept 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Gomi

The wetlands of north Colombia offer visitors a wealth of bird and reptile species, adding to the allure of the colonial-era architectural gems that annually bring thousands of tourists to Mompox.

Mompox - a picturesque town designated a World Heritage Site by the United Nations - is the starting point of a river cruise through one of the streams of the Magdalena River, Colombia's main waterway.