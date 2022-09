Artist River Claure poses during an interview with Efe at the Spanish Cultural Center in La Paz on 7 September 2022. EFE/Stringer

The world of a "Little Prince" of the Andes on exhibit in Bolivia

Bolivian artist River Claure's Andean version of Antoine de Saint-Exupery's "The Little Prince," adapts the story and its imagery to the landscape and culture of Bolivia's Altiplano.

"Warawar wawa," or "Son of the Stars" in the indigenous Aymara language, includes several dozen of the photographs Claure created to accompany the first Aymara translation of the much-beloved classic.