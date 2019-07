Actor Benicio Del Toro speaks during a discussion of "Raymond Dalmau, from Harlem to Puerto Rico," a book about former Olympic basketball player Raymond Dalmau, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Thais Llorca

Thieves stole $17,000 in cash plus other personal property worth thousands of dollars over the weekend from the San Juan residence where Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro is staying, police said Monday.

The 52-year-old actor filed a police report after the property he rented in the Puerto Rican capital was burglarized on Sunday.