The stray dog Choco on June 4, 2019, wears a jacket provided by the Abril and Ariel Foundation, created by the Bolivian Fernando "Ferchy" Kushner, and which feeds more than 1,000 strays every day. EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

The Bolivian Fernando "Ferchy" Kushner (r.) and two volunteers of the Abril and Ariel Foundation place a jacket on a stray dog to protect it from the Southern Hemisphere winter on June 4, 2019, as successful businessman Ferchy pays back with his love for animals all that life had given him. EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

The Bolivian Fernando "Ferchy" Kushner (r.) on June 4, 2019, hugs a stray dog that he feeds every day along with 1,000 others, as this successful businessman pays back with his love for animals all that life had given him. EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

This Bolivian is best friend of more than 1,000 stray dogs

A life full of partying, travel and business success was exchanged for time tirelessly spent taking care of more than 1,000 stray dogs in La Paz, when the Bolivian Fernando "Ferchy" Kushner decided to pay back with his love for animals all that life had given him.

"I ditched the parties, the trips and making money in exchange for the licks and tail wagging, but that's what makes me happy," Kushner told EFE.