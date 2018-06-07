Hassan al-Kontar can only watch as thousands of people stream past him through Malaysia's KLIA2 airport and disappear through immigration. For more than three months he has been living in the corridor of the arrivals hall where he sleeps on the floor and survives on airline food.

Thursday marks the beginning of his fourth month in the airport where he has access to two bathrooms and a couple of mobile phone kiosks in a situation that has drawn comparison to Tom Hanks' character in the film The Terminal.