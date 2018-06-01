Demonstrators protest against the growing number of children separated from their parents at the Mexican border, in Washington, United States, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Demonstrators protest against the growing number of children separated from their parents at the Mexican border, in Washington, United States, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Demonstrators protest against the growing number of children separated from their parents at the Mexican border, in Washington, United States, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Thousands of people poured into the streets Friday in some 30 cities around the US to protest against the growing number of children separated from their parents at the Mexican border as a result of the zero tolerance policy promoted in May by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The director of the CASA de Maryland organization, Gustavo Torres, told a crowd of 300 outside the Justice Dept. in Washington that the attorney general of the country has created a policy of separating children from their parents, something immoral and criminal that is not to be accepted.