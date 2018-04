A man donates money to a beggar while visiting the Boudhanath stupa during Buddha's birthday celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A line of Nepalese Buddhist monks wait for donations as pilgrims visit the Boudhanath stupa during Buddha's birthday celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Buddhist pilgrims visit the Boudhanath stupa during celebrations marking the Buddha's birthday in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Buddhist pilgrims visit the Boudhanath stupa as butter lamps are reflected in a window during celebrations marking the Buddha's birthday in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Buddhist pilgrims visit the Boudhanath stupa during celebrations marking the Buddha's birthday in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Thousands of people on Monday thronged Buddhist shrines around Nepal, including Buddha's birthplace of Lumbini, to mark the 2,562nd anniversary of his birth.

Every year the birthday of Buddha, or Gautama Buddha, is celebrated on the full-moon day in the Nepali month of Baisakh in late April or early May. The festival is known as Buddha Jayanti.