Photograph showing thousands practicing yoga in celebration of International Day of Yoga at Times Square in New York, United States, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Justin Lane

Some 12,000 people gathered in New York's Times Square on Thursday to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

For the past 15 years, the Times Square Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to promoting and improving the area, has offered free yoga classes on June 21, the Summer Solstice.