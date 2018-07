Photograph showing demonstrators demanding abortion in cases in which there is a threat to the life of the mother or fetus and when pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Photograph showing demonstrators demanding abortion in cases in which there is a threat to the life of the mother or fetus and when pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Thousands of Dominicans gathered here Sunday demanding the decriminalization of abortion in cases in which there is a threat to the life of the mother or fetus and when pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

The protest was organized by the Coalition for the Rights and Life of Women, which is comprised of more than 100 different groups.