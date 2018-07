Participants cross a bridge over the river Waal during the first day of the 102nd edition of the annual Four Days Marches Nijmegen, in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Participants cross a bridge over the river Waal during the first day of the 102nd edition of the annual Four Days Marches Nijmegen, in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Participants cross a bridge over the river Waal during the first day of the 102nd edition of the annual Four Days Marches Nijmegen, in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Tens of thousands of people from all over the world were gathering in the Dutch city of Nijmegen on Tuesday for the first day of the 102nd "Four Days Marches" or "Nijmeegse Vierdaagse", the largest marching event in the world.

On the first day of the march, which takes place from Tuesday to Friday and covers 160 kilometers (100 miles) of city streets and countryside, a human sea of people could be seen moving across a bridge over the river Waal, an epa-efe journalist reported.