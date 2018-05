Participants attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on the streets in Tokyo, Japan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Costumed participants on a float attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on the streets in Tokyo, Japan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Costumed participants attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on the streets in Tokyo, Japan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Participants attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on the streets in Tokyo, Japan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A costumed participant attends the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on the streets in Tokyo, Japan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Costumed participants on a float attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on the streets in Tokyo, Japan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Thousands of people Sunday joined the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade as it moved across the Japanese capital.

Some 7,000 people, mostly marchers and their supporters, and many of them dressed in flamboyant clothing, walked through parts of downtown Tokyo, an epa journalist reports.