Participants dance on a float in the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, 14 June 2019. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Women change clothes on the beach as the the Gay Pride parade passes in Tel Aviv, Israel, 14 June 2019. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

An Israeli has the rainbow colours painted across his torso as he runs down thew beach towards the Mediterranean Sea during the Gay Pride parade, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 14 June 2019. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Tens of thousands of people celebrated Tel Aviv Pride on Friday, the most popular LGBT march in the Middle East.

A crowd of around 250,000 filled the city with a festive atmosphere in an explosion of bright colors and rainbow flags.