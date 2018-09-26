Ultra-Orthodox Jews shakes the 'Four Species' in different directions during prayers at the Western Wall (not seen) during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Jerusalem, 26 September 2018. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Ultra-Orthodox Jews shakes the 'Four Species' in different directions during prayers at the Western Wall (behind) during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Jerusalem, 26 September 2018. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform the 'Priestly Blessing,' or the Birkat Kohanim, at the Western Wall (unseen) during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Jerusalem, 26 September 2018. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds the heads of his sons as he blesses them during the 'Priestly Blessing,' or the Birkat Kohanim, at the Western Wall (behind) during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Jerusalem, 26 September 2018. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Tens of thousands of people convened on Jerusalem's Western Wall for a mass priestly blessing on Wednesday as part of the Feast of Tabernacles, an age-old festivity where believers in the Jewish faith were traditionally called to make a pilgrimage to the original Temple, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The festival, also known as Sukkot, featured a benediction, known in Hebrew as "Birkat Kohanim," takes place at the ancient limestone wall every year in the presence of chief rabbis as well as leaders of the various denominations of Judaism.