Iowa State University on Saturday honored slain Spanish golfer and student Celia Barquin Arozamena in a massive ceremony prior to the start of a football game between the Cylcones, the school team, and Akron.

The school marching band formed Barquin's initials on the football field, while players placed stickers of her initials on their helmets.