A volunteer makes Kimchi, a traditional Korean side-dish, during a Seoul Kimchi Festival in front of the City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Around 5,000 volunteers turned up for the first day of Seoul's Kimchi Festival on Friday to make the traditional Korean side dish for the city's underprivileged.

Kimchi is made of fermented vegetables such as cabbage and radish and is known to have antioxidant, antiaging, anticancer and priobiotic health benefits.