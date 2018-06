Supporters carry an LGBT (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender) flag through a crowd during an LGBT Pride March in Marikina City, Philippines, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and their allies marched through streets of Marikina City, Metro Manila, on Saturday to call for equal rights and the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Philippines.

Thousands of participants dressed in colorful outfits, carried rainbow flags and held placards as they walked around the city, according to an epa reporter.