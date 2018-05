A woman participates in a rally for women's rights organized by the #NiUnaMenos (Not One Less) movement in Santiago, Chile, on May 11, 2018. The march took place following numerous denunciations of rape, sexual abuse and workplace harassment in recent weeks. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Thousands of people took part in Chile's capital in a new women's rights demonstration organized by the #NiUnaMenos (Not One Less) movement.

Friday night's march along Santiago's Alameda Avenue to Los Heroes square, near the presidential palace, was held after several weeks of denunciations of rapes, sexual abuse and workplace harassment and at a time when classes at around a dozen universities nationwide have effectively been shut down by female-led protests.