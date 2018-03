Speaker of the Catalan parliament, Roger Torrent (c.), heads the protest march through Barcelona on March 17, 2018, by the educatonal community in favor of the Catalan educational system and against the government's intention to also include Spanish as a teaching language in Catalan schools. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Thousands march through Barcelona on March 17, 2018, in a protest demonstration called by the educational community in favor of the Catalan educational system and against the government's intention to also include Spanish as a teaching language in Catalan schools. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Several thousand people took part Saturday afternoon in a demonstration called in Barcelona in defense of the language immersion model in Catalan schools.

The educational community, under the banners of the Som Escola platform and the majority USTEC teachers union, called this demonstration in favor of the Catalan educational system and against the government's intention to also include Spanish as a teaching language in Catalan schools.