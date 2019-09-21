Former Brazilian vice presidential candidate Sonia Guajajara, the leader of the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, poses for photos before taking part in a march in New York by environmental activists on Sept. 20, 2019, to demand a planet free from polluting emissions and fossil fuels. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Left to right, environmental activists Militza Lizbeth Flaco Suira (Panama); Costa Rica's Levi Sucre Romero; former Brazilian vice presidential candidate Sonia Guajajara, Maria Judite da Silva Ballerio Guajajara and an unidentified acvitist post for a photo in New York on Sept. 20, 2019, during a march to demand a halt to the use of fossils fuels. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

An indigenous warrior guards the hall where environmental activists were meeting in New York on Sept. 20, 2019, prior to taking part in a march in New York to demand a planet free from polluting emissions and fossil fuels. EFE-EPA/Said Bazze

Protesters carry banners and signs as they march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, Sept. 20, 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Thousands of protesters march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019. An estimated quarter of a million people marched in New York to protest government inaction on the climate crisis. (Protestas, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

A Kenyan Massai man joins hundreds of youths and students during a protest against climate change in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A sea of thousands - 60,000, according to local authorities, and 250,000 according to organizers - turned out on Friday in New York for a massive "Global Climate Strike" march demanding urgent measures be taken to reverse climate change.

Most of the marchers seemed to be young people and among them was 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the leader of the world youth climate movement, who opted to remain largely out of the limelight and leave leadership of the march to leaders from the Americas such as Alexandria Villaseñor and Xiye Bastida.