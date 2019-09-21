A sea of thousands - 60,000, according to local authorities, and 250,000 according to organizers - turned out on Friday in New York for a massive "Global Climate Strike" march demanding urgent measures be taken to reverse climate change.
Most of the marchers seemed to be young people and among them was 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the leader of the world youth climate movement, who opted to remain largely out of the limelight and leave leadership of the march to leaders from the Americas such as Alexandria Villaseñor and Xiye Bastida.