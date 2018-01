A participant writes with an ink brush during the New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Thousands of people of all ages gathered inside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo Friday to demonstrate their calligraphy skills at an annual contest to welcome the New Year.

The contest is traditionally held at the start of the new year, and sees contestants compete based on their abilities with a traditional brush and black ink.