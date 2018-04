Orthodox Christian carry wooden crosses on the Via Dolorosa as they pass an armed Border Policewoman during a procession through Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 6, 2018 marking Orthodox Good Friday EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

An armed Israeli Border Policeman stands guard on the Via Dolorosa near a group of Serbian Orthodox Christians waiting for the procession in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Serbian Orthodox Christians carry crosses during their procession on the Via Dolorosa through Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Orthodox Christian carry wooden crosses on the Via Dolorosa during a procession through Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 6, 2018 marking Orthodox Good Friday. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Jacob, an American Christian pilgrim from Detroit, Michigan, USA, wears a rough robe as he offers Jewish unleavened bread, or matzah, on the Via Dolorosa as Orthodox Christians line up with wooden crosses for their procession through Jerusalem's Old City, on April 6, 2018 marking Orthodox Good Friday. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

Thousands of Christians, pilgrims and Palestinians on Saturday awaited the Miracle of the Holy Fire in the Holy Sepulcher and the adjacent streets of the Old City of Jerusalem on the Orthodox holy Sabbath.

According to the Orthodox Christian tradition held every year on the day before the day they consider to be Easter, Patriarch Theophilus III prayed in the Edicule _ the spot that many regard to be the Tomb of Jesus Christ _ until a flame appears to light a candle.