An Indian bride gets her face covered with 'Ubatan' and hands decorated with 'Mehndi' or Henna as rituals are performed on the eve of the Akshaya Tritiya festival in Bhopal, India, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

An Indian bride shows her decorated hands with 'Mehndi' or Henna as rituals are performed on the eve of the Akshaya Tritiya festival in Bhopal, India, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Thousands of brides across India were having their hands decorated with intricate "mehndi" patterns and their faces covered with powdery "ubatan" as part of ritual mass weddings to mark the festival of Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday.

Known in Hindu mythology as the most auspicious day to wed, Akshaya Tritiya could see as many as 200,000 marriages take place by the end of the day, Shailendra Nigam, who is organizing a mass wedding ceremony at a hotel in Bhopal, in the central state of Madya Pradesh.