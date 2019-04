Cuban migrants receive food on March 23, 2019, in a shelter located in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Alejandro Bringas

Thousands of Cuban migrants hoping to be allowed to enter the United States are stranded in Ciudad Juarez, located across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas.

"They have welcomed us pretty well here. They give us food with a little chili, but that's not their fault," Juan Carlos Flores, a Cuban migrant who has been in this border city in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua with his wife for more than a month, told EFE.