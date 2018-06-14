Dozens of cyclists, participants of the International Cycling Congress Velo-city 2018 during a bike ride in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Dozens of cyclists, participants of the International Cycling Congress Velo-city 2018 during a bike ride in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 June 2018. Velo-city 2018 will gather 165 speakers from 34 countries from 12 to 15 June and expects around two thousand people to participate in the event. Through numerous conferences, it will explore topics such as health, citizen infrastructure, sustainable economy, besides influencing social inclusion in Rio through cycling. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A man rides a bicycle in front of the Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2018. Velo-city 2018 cycling and urban mobility conference comes to South American for the first time with an expectation of 2000 participants from 34 countries. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Around 2,000 bicycle riders on Wednesday cycled on a six-kilometer route through the city of Rio de Janeiro during the Velo-City 2018 Rio Conference, the largest international congress on bicycles and urban mobility.

Rio de Janeiro's Secretary of Tourism, Marcelo Alves, told EFE that "cycling, urban mobility and cycle tourism are increasingly becoming prominent" and that they are "fundamental for Rio's growth, for health and sustainability. Also, it is a business that generates income and employment."