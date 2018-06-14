Around 2,000 bicycle riders on Wednesday cycled on a six-kilometer route through the city of Rio de Janeiro during the Velo-City 2018 Rio Conference, the largest international congress on bicycles and urban mobility.
Rio de Janeiro's Secretary of Tourism, Marcelo Alves, told EFE that "cycling, urban mobility and cycle tourism are increasingly becoming prominent" and that they are "fundamental for Rio's growth, for health and sustainability. Also, it is a business that generates income and employment."