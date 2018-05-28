A child's pair of shoes is placed on a protest placard at the Place Jean Rey in front of the EU Council covered by 4,500 empty pairs of shoes to memorialize every person killed in the Israel over the last decade, in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A view of the Place Jean Rey in front of the EU Council covered by 4,500 empty pairs of shoes to memorialize every person killed in the Israel over the last decade, in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Union foreign ministers gathering for a council in Brussels were greeted Monday by 4,500 pairs of empty shoes laid out on a city square to memorialize Palestinians killed by Israeli forces over the last decade, an epa-efe photojournalist in the Belgian capital reported.

The Palestinian Lives Matter protest was staged by the activist and petition website Avaaz in the Place Jean Rey outside the European Council building and called for a boycott of Israel until Palestinians are granted equal rights.