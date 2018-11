A Fish Breeder removes floating dead fish from his farm at the Euphrates River in Saddat al-Hindiyah town, in Babylon province, 80km south of Baghdad, Iraq on Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

A Fish Breeder stands next to piles of dead silvery Carp fish at his farm in Saddat al-Hindiyah town, in Babylon province, 80km south of Baghdad, Iraq on Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

A Fish Breeder shows the disease that infected the Fish at his farm at the Euphrates River in Saddat al-Hindiyah town, in Babylon province, 80km south of Baghdad, Iraq on Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Thousands of fish have mysteriously died en masse in farms along the Euphrates in central Iraq, leaving local breeders with an uncertain commercial future while the government scrambles to establish a cause.

Mounds of dead silvery carp buzzing with flies lined the waterways of the aquaculture ponds in the town of Saddat al-Hindiyah, located in Babylon province some 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Baghdad, an epa-efe photographer at the scene reported.