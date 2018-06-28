The pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave-shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,880 meters, undertaken by thousands of Hindu devotees seeking moksha - liberation from the cycle of rebirth - officially kicked off on Thursday, though heavy rains forced the pilgrims to stay at the base camp.
Nearly 100,000 pilgrims have registered for the pilgrimage - also known as yatra - that runs for the next 40 days and begins from a camp in the Ganderbal district of India-administered Kashmir, local police superintendent Fayaz Ahmad Lone told EFE.