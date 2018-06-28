Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as Amarnath bound vehicles, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims on the way to Amarnath Yatra, an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, move along in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian holy men chant religious slogans as the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims prepares to leave for Amarnath Yatra, an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Amarnath shrine bound pilgrims board their vehicles as the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

The pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave-shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,880 meters, undertaken by thousands of Hindu devotees seeking moksha - liberation from the cycle of rebirth - officially kicked off on Thursday, though heavy rains forced the pilgrims to stay at the base camp.

Nearly 100,000 pilgrims have registered for the pilgrimage - also known as yatra - that runs for the next 40 days and begins from a camp in the Ganderbal district of India-administered Kashmir, local police superintendent Fayaz Ahmad Lone told EFE.