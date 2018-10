Hindu devotees perform the Pooja ritual during Mahalaya prayers, also known as Pitru Paksha, in Bangalore, India, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A Bangladeshi artist gives the final touch to an idol of the Goddess Durga ahead of the largest festival of the Bengali Hindus community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Hindu devotees perform the 'Tarpan' ritual during Mahalaya prayers, also known as Pitru Paksha, at the Banganga water tank, in Mumbai, India, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Thousands of Hindu devotees on Monday took a dip in the river Ganges, considered holy in the religion, to mark the beginning of the festival to worship the goddess Durga, especially popular in India's eastern Bengal province.

In Bengal this ritual - known as Mahalaya - has a special importance as it marks the beginning of their biggest festival Durga Puja, set to continue until Oct. 19.