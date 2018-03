Farmers from Nasik listens to their leader during a protest rally in Mumbai, India, 11 March 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Farmers from Nasik walk on the roadside towards Mumbai, as they organized a protest rally from Nasik to Mumbai, India, 11 March 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Farmers from Nasik listens to their leader during a protest rally in Mumbai, India, 11 March 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Thousands of farmers from the West Indian state of Maharashtra arrived to Mumbai on Sunday after having walked 200 kilometers (1.24 miles) over the course of a week in protest against the state government, as documented by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The protesting farmers claim the Baratiya Janata Party _ the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi _ has not fulfilled promises it has made over the past two years.