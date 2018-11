An Indian devotee (C) lies on the ground to greet the Sun God as devotees touch her feet during the Chhath festival near Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, India, 13 November 2018. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees performs rituals during sunset in polluted Yamuna river during the Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi, India, 13 November 2018. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian Hindu devotee prays on the bank of river Ganges during the Chhath festival near Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, India, 13 November 2018. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Thousands of Hindu devotees on Tuesday took a dip in the sacred Yamuna river in a ritual dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and prayed for prosperity and well-being to celebrate the "Chhath Puja" festival.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival, particularly popular in the Indian capital New Delhi and eastern parts of the country, is held on consecutive days at sunrise and sunset to pray for well-being, prosperity and progress from Surya, who is depicted surrounded by seven horses.