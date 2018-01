Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers as he celebrates the New Year with the audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Emperor Akihito (L), accompanied by Empress Michiko, delivers a speech to well-wishers in celebration of the New Year at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Well-wishers see the appearance of Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko to celebrate the New Year at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Emperor Akihito (C-L) and Empress Michiko (C-R) wave to well-wishers with Crown Prince Naruhito (5-L) and Crown Princess Masako (4-L) as they celebrates the New Year with the audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese Emperor and his family brought in the New Year with a ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, one of his last public appearances before his abdication in 2019.

A crowd of thousands watched as 84-year-old Emperor Akihito, alongside his wife Empress Michiko and other members of the royal family, greeted well wishers throughout the day, telling them he prayed for the happiness of the people of Japan and the rest of the world.