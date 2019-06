Protesting taxi drivers occupy Mexico City's giant main square, the Zocalo, with their vehicles on Monday, June 3. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

A taxi driver simulates a crucifixion during a protest in Mexico City on Monday, June 3. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexico City's giant main square, the Zocalo, is occupied by hundreds of taxis during a protest by drivers on Monday, June 3. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Thousands of taxi drivers blocked key intersections in this capital on Monday to protest "unfair competition" from ride-hailing services such as Uber and to press Mexican authorities to regulate those firms.

Participating drivers occupied Mexico City's giant main square, the Zocalo, as well as roads leading to the international airport.