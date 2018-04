Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Thousands of Orthodox Jews gathered at Jerusalem's Western Wall on Monday to hold prayers and receive a mass blessing as part of rituals held to mark the Jewish holiday of Passover, as documented by an epa photojournalist.

The faithful, some of them with their heads covered in prayer shawls, convened for the Priestly Blessing, a prayer recited by Hebrew high priests known as "Kohanim," at 8.45 am and 10.15 am local time.