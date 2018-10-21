Sheep go through the streets of downtown Madrid during the traditional Fiesta de la Transhumancia (Transhumance Festival), in Madrid, Spain,Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

A shepherd is silhouetted against the sky as he leads his flock during the traditional Fiesta de la Transhumancia (Transhumance Festival) in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.C. Fraile Esteve

Thousands of sheep and goats were driven through the heart of the Spanish capital Madrid on Sunday as shepherds laid claim to centuries-old transhumance routes that in many cases have been swallowed up by urban expansion.

A total of 1,550 merino sheep and 80 goats brought down from the mountains of Castile and Leon were herded through central Madrid past some of the city's most iconic attractions, on what was the 600th anniversary of an accord granting shepherds the right to move livestock along royal drovers tracks.