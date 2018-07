Members of the Czech Sokol sport organization form patterns as they excercise during the XVIth All-Sokol Festival in Prague, Czech Republic, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Thousands of members of an all-age gymnastics organisation participated in a mass choreographed exercise routine on Thursday night as part of celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.

Around 15,000 Sokol members from the Czech Republic, and 2,500 others from further afield, were gathering in the capital this week to celebrate the commemoration, an epa-efe journalist reports.