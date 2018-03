Catholic worshippers participate in Good Friday'sWay of the Cross procession during Holy Week in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Thousands of Catholics participated in the Good Friday Way of the Cross procession led by Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes in the Nicaraguan capital.

Starting early in the morning, the faithful of all ages began gathering along the road to Masaya - one of Managua's main thoroughfares - to take part in the procession.