A Kenyan woman works on a sewing machine in Mrembo Africa workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Edurne Morillo

A Kenyan mother-of-five has described how sewing has helped her family survive.

Jerusa Angokho, from eastern Kenya, had to take care of her five children by herself without a profession at the age of almost 40.