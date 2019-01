The Three Wise Men greet the crowd in Segovia, Spain, on Jan. 5, 2019, the day they were seen parading throughout Spain in cavalcades of fantasy and illusion, above all for the littlest ones, with this year's novelty being a greater inclusion of the disabled. EFE-EPA/Pablo Martin

King Caspar waves from his float in Murcia, Spain, on Jan. 5, 2019, the day when the Three Wise Men paraded throughout Spain in cavalcades of fantasy and illusion, above all for the littlest ones, with this year's novelty being a greater inclusion of the disabled. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Osete

King Melchior greets the crowed from his float in Murcia, Spain, on Jan. 5, 2019, the day when the Three Wise Men paraded throughout Spain in cavalcades of fantasy and illusion, above all for the littlest ones, with this year's novelty being a greater inclusion of the disabled. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Osete

Three Wise Men come to Spain paying special attention to the disabled

The Three Wise Men paraded Saturday throughout Spain in cavalcades of fantasy and illusion, above all for the littlest ones, with this year's novelty being a greater inclusion of the disabled.

Inclusiveness was one of the innovations of the parades this year. In Seville, King Balthazar was blind, while 70 of the 3,000 royal pages had some type of disability.