A general view of the city hall square during the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, on Mar. 18, 2018. EPA- EFE/Kai Försterling.

Revelers on Sunday packed the main square in the city of Valencia on Spain's Mediterranean coast to witness a thunderous firework display marking the penultimate day of the Fallas festival, which takes place annually in honor of Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpentry.

As is tradition, the daily "Mascleta" firecracker show was initiated at the command of the honorary female figure known as the Fallera Mayor, who ceremoniously called down from the balcony of city hall to give permission for the pyrotechnics to begin.