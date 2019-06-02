Deng Xiaoping, leader of the People's Republic of China from 1978 until his retirement in 1989, did something that was painful with the Tiananmen Square massacre but in the end, he achieved the common good, the leader's interpreter told Efe.

Over the course of an hour and half Victor Gao describes his former boss, whom he worked for between 1983 and 1988, as a military genius, a patriot, pragmatist and visionary, despite the fact he chose to use force in order to squash the protests that had erupted in the Chinese capital 30 years ago.