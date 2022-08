People participate in the traditional "Tigrada" today, in the municipality of Chilapa, state of Guerrero, Mexico 15 August 2022. EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz

Thousands of "tiger men" and "jaguar men" flooded the streets of Chilapa, in Mexico’s Guerrero state, on Monday as part of a tradition spanning more than three decades and which was suspended for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional Tigrada is part of the religious syncretism of the residents of the municipality, combining the Catholic celebration of the Virgin of La Asunción and requests and gratitude for the rains.