A woman watches a short video on the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on her smartphone, in Bhopal, India, 29 June 2020 (reissued 07 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

United States President Donald Trump gestures on the South Lawn on his arrival at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

The general manager of TikTok in the United States announced Saturday that the Chinese-owned video app is not going anywhere after the US president said he would soon ban it.

In a video posted on Twitter, Vanessa Pappas thanked the millions of Americans who use the app every day. EFE-EPA