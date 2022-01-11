Perched on a hill in the Italian forest of Alpe Cimbra, a huge winged dragon sculpted from trees that were damaged by a powerful storm guards the forests of northern Italy.
Handout picture of Dragon Vaia in Alpe Cimbra forest, Lavarone, Trento, Italy. EFE/HANDOUT Marco Martalar
Handout picture of Dragon Vaia in Alpe Cimbra forest, Lavarone, Trento, Italy. EFE/HANDOUT Marco Martalar
Perched on a hill in the Italian forest of Alpe Cimbra, a huge winged dragon sculpted from trees that were damaged by a powerful storm guards the forests of northern Italy.