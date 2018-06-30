Hundreds of people marched on Saturday in the first-ever Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride parade held in Swaziland, a minuscule landlocked enclave in southern Africa ruled by an absolute monarch where same-sex relations are still traditionally considered a crime.

Under the slogan "Turn Hate Into Love," around 500 LGBT activists attended the radiant, music-filled parade, according to the international gay rights group All Out, which organized the event with the help of a crowdfunding campaign.